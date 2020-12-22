Covid-19: Number of new global cases over past day tops 575,000

Covid-19: Number of new global cases over past day tops 575,0001 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2020, 07:21 AM IST
The global case tally amounts to 75,704,857, with 1,690,061 deaths, it said.
The number of new coronavirus cases registered worldwide in the past day has topped 575,000, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
The number of new cases stands at 575,551, the WHO said.
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Kerala govt allows reopening of bars, toddy shops1 min read . 07:53 AM IST
PM Modi to attend centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University today1 min read . 06:56 AM IST
Oil holds loss with virus mutation threatening global movement1 min read . 06:21 AM IST
India bans UK flights till 31 Dec2 min read . 07:15 AM IST
The global case tally amounts to 75,704,857, with 1,690,061 deaths, it said.
The day before, a record 818,796 new COVID-19 cases were registered globally, with 10,652 deaths.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.
×