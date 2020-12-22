OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Covid-19: Number of new global cases over past day tops 575,000
A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 carries an umbrella while walking down steps on the Simon Fraser University campus, as heavy snow falls in Burnaby, British Columbia, on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning on the first day of winter. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) (AP)
A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 carries an umbrella while walking down steps on the Simon Fraser University campus, as heavy snow falls in Burnaby, British Columbia, on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning on the first day of winter. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) (AP)

Covid-19: Number of new global cases over past day tops 575,000

1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2020, 07:21 AM IST Staff Writer

The global case tally amounts to 75,704,857, with 1,690,061 deaths, it said.

The number of new coronavirus cases registered worldwide in the past day has topped 575,000, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The number of new cases stands at 575,551, the WHO said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A man carries liquor bottles after buying them at a wine shop

Kerala govt allows reopening of bars, toddy shops

1 min read . 07:53 AM IST
The Modi-led government is formalizing investment rules for neighbouring nations amid a border standoff with China. reuters

PM Modi to attend centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University today

1 min read . 06:56 AM IST
Oil has recovered from historic lows reached in April when the pandemic hammered demand

Oil holds loss with virus mutation threatening global movement

1 min read . 06:21 AM IST
Following the emergence of a new variant of the coronavirus, numerous countries are suspending flights from the UK for the time being.

India bans UK flights till 31 Dec

2 min read . 07:15 AM IST

The global case tally amounts to 75,704,857, with 1,690,061 deaths, it said.

The day before, a record 818,796 new COVID-19 cases were registered globally, with 10,652 deaths.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout