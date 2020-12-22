Covid-19: Number of new global cases over past day tops 575,000

Covid-19: Number of new global cases over past day tops 575,0001 min read . 07:21 AM IST
The global case tally amounts to 75,704,857, with 1,690,061 deaths, it said.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The global case tally amounts to 75,704,857, with 1,690,061 deaths, it said.
The number of new coronavirus cases registered worldwide in the past day has topped 575,000, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
The number of new coronavirus cases registered worldwide in the past day has topped 575,000, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
The number of new cases stands at 575,551, the WHO said.
The number of new cases stands at 575,551, the WHO said.
The global case tally amounts to 75,704,857, with 1,690,061 deaths, it said.
The day before, a record 818,796 new COVID-19 cases were registered globally, with 10,652 deaths.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.