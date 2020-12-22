Subscribe
Covid-19: Number of new global cases over past day tops 575,000
A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 carries an umbrella while walking down steps on the Simon Fraser University campus, as heavy snow falls in Burnaby, British Columbia, on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning on the first day of winter. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Covid-19: Number of new global cases over past day tops 575,000

Staff Writer

The global case tally amounts to 75,704,857, with 1,690,061 deaths, it said.

The number of new coronavirus cases registered worldwide in the past day has topped 575,000, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The number of new coronavirus cases registered worldwide in the past day has topped 575,000, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The number of new cases stands at 575,551, the WHO said.

The number of new cases stands at 575,551, the WHO said.

The global case tally amounts to 75,704,857, with 1,690,061 deaths, it said.

The day before, a record 818,796 new COVID-19 cases were registered globally, with 10,652 deaths.

