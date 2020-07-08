Covid-19 pandemic plunges working world into crisis: ILO

Covid-19 pandemic plunges working world into crisis: ILO1 min read . 02:34 PM IST
Global leaders called for a comprehensive approach to counter the impact of the coronavirus pandemic
GENEVA : Global leaders called for a comprehensive approach to counter the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which International Labour Organization chief Guy Ryder said on Wednesday had plunged the world of work into "unprecedented crisis".
"Let's be clear: it's not a choice between health or jobs and the economy. They are interlinked: we will either win on all fronts or fail on all fronts," United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told an ILO summit that will be addressed by dozens of heads of state and government.
