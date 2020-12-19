Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Covid-19 precautions are thwarting the flu
Photo: Bloomberg

Covid-19 precautions are thwarting the flu

4 min read . 12:11 AM IST Brianna Abbott , The Wall Street Journal

Masking, social distancing and other efforts to stop the coronavirus are dampening this year’s influenza season

As the coronavirus rages across the US, the country has so far blunted the impact of influenza and other seasonal respiratory viruses.

US laboratories are finding significantly fewer flu cases among tested patients so far this year, compared with previous flu seasons, thanks to efforts to stamp out Covid-19.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.