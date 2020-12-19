Covid-19 precautions are thwarting the flu

Covid-19 precautions are thwarting the flu4 min read . 12:11 AM IST
Masking, social distancing and other efforts to stop the coronavirus are dampening this year’s influenza season
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Masking, social distancing and other efforts to stop the coronavirus are dampening this year’s influenza season
As the coronavirus rages across the US, the country has so far blunted the impact of influenza and other seasonal respiratory viruses.
US laboratories are finding significantly fewer flu cases among tested patients so far this year, compared with previous flu seasons, thanks to efforts to stamp out Covid-19.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.