Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Covid-19 propelled businesses into the future, ready or not
Representational image

Covid-19 propelled businesses into the future, ready or not

10 min read . 09:57 PM IST Greg Ip , The Wall Street Journal

Spurred by the pandemic, business changes that normally might have taken years unfolded in months. Now, shifts that began as temporary fixes are likely to become permanent

For many who crossed the digital divide this year, there will be no going back.

The Covid-19 pandemic forced Americans to collectively swap the physical for the digital world in a matter of months. As retailers learn to operate without stores, business travelers without airplanes, and workers without offices, much of what started out as a temporary expedient is likely to become permanent.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Need to plug loopholes in anti-defection law: Naidu

2 min read . 10:09 PM IST

Police search for clues behind mysterious motor home blast in Nashville

2 min read . 09:44 PM IST

BJP to hold 25 webinars to push idea of 'one nation, one election'

1 min read . 09:37 PM IST

4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Dilglipur in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

1 min read . 09:30 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.