Home >News >world >COVID-19: 500 fine for people without masks in Surat
Police personnel (ANI)
Police personnel (ANI)

COVID-19: 500 fine for people without masks in Surat

1 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2020, 08:08 PM IST PTI

  • While the coronavirus tally in the city stands around 8,950, the city administration has raised the fine from Rs. 200 to Rs. 500 for not wearing masks while being outside

SURAT : In the wake of rise in COVID-19 cases in Gujarat's Surat city, the civic body here on Wednesday said people found without masks in public places will have to shell out 500 as fine.

The Surat Municipal Corporation had earlier imposed a penalty of 200 on people who stepped out of their homes without the protective gear.

Action will be taken against violators under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the IPC and Epidemic Diseases Act, municipal commissioner B N Pani said in an order.

Till Tuesday, Surat had recorded 8,950 COVID-19 cases, while the toll in the district stood at 350.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Photo: ANI

Diamond-studded masks for 4 lakh each: Surat jeweller's special offering

1 min read . 11 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout