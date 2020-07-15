COVID-19: 500 fine for people without masks in Surat

SURAT : In the wake of rise in COVID-19 cases in Gujarat's Surat city, the civic body here on Wednesday said people found without masks in public places will have to shell out ₹500 as fine.

In the wake of rise in COVID-19 cases in Gujarat's Surat city, the civic body here on Wednesday said people found without masks in public places will have to shell out ₹500 as fine.

The Surat Municipal Corporation had earlier imposed a penalty of ₹200 on people who stepped out of their homes without the protective gear.

The Surat Municipal Corporation had earlier imposed a penalty of ₹200 on people who stepped out of their homes without the protective gear. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Action will be taken against violators under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the IPC and Epidemic Diseases Act, municipal commissioner B N Pani said in an order.

Till Tuesday, Surat had recorded 8,950 COVID-19 cases, while the toll in the district stood at 350.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Topics CoronavirusSurat