The novel coronavirus shock could reduce global exports by 4.6% and global gross domestic product (GDP) by 3.9%, according to a study published by the World Bank.

The study by Maryla Maliszewska of the World Bank and other authors consider two scenarios.

First, a global pandemic where all countries are assumed to bear 50% of the shock felt by China. Second, an amplified global pandemic where the economic shock for the rest of the world is prolonged.

In estimating the hit to trade and output, the study examines four different shocks: A small reduction in labour supply, a significant rise in trade costs, falling tourism, and a shift in household demand for consumption goods from outdoor services.

In the amplified scenario, these shocks are assumed to be double compared to the baseline.

For a non-prolonged scenario, the authors estimate a 2% decline in global GDP, 3.7% decline in China’s GDP and 2.5% drop in international exports. For high-income countries, GDP loss is estimated to decline by 1.9%. On the other hand, the decline is larger at 2.5% for developing nations.

In an amplified scenario, the study sees global GDP falling by 3.9%, China’s GDP falling by 4.3%, and global exports declining by 4.6%.

In both scenarios, the study finds East Asia Pacific (EAP) countries witnessing the largest loss.

Depending on the pandemic’s intensity, Cambodia and Thailand may likely see a 3-6% GDP loss, the highest in this cohort.

Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and the Philippines are expected to witness a bigger impact on their output compared to China. Exports losses are also expected to be high for EAP countries, the study suggests.

Also read: The Potential Impact of COVID-19 on GDP and Trade: A Preliminary Assessment

Share Via