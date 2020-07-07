Covid-19 to push back 71 mn into extreme poverty in 2020: UN report

New Delhi: An estimated 71 million people are expected to be pushed back into extreme poverty in 2020, the first rise in global poverty since 1998, a report released by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs on Tuesday said.

Lost incomes, limited social protection and rising prices mean even those who were previously secure could find themselves at risk of poverty and hunger, the report added.

Using the latest data and estimates, the annual stocktaking report on progress across the 17 goals shows that it is the poorest and most vulnerable – including children, older persons, persons with disabilities, migrants and refugees – who are being hit the hardest by the effects of the covid-19 pandemic.

The report also highlighted that underemployment and unemployment due to the crisis mean some 1.6 billion already vulnerable workers in the informal economy – half the global workforce – may be significantly affected, with their incomes estimated to have fallen by 60% in the first month of the crisis.

More than one billion slum dwellers worldwide are acutely at risk from the effects of covid-19, suffering from a lack of adequate housing, no running water at home, shared toilets, little or no waste management systems, overcrowded public transport and limited access to formal health care facilities, the UN report said.

According to the report, women and children are also among those bearing the heaviest brunt of the pandemic’s effects.

“Disruption to health and vaccination services and limited access to diet and nutrition services have the potential to cause hundreds of thousands of additional under-5 deaths and tens of thousands of additional maternal deaths in 2020," the report said adding that many countries have seen a surge in reports of domestic violence against women and children.

As the school closures have kept 90% of students worldwide (1.57 billion) out of school and caused over 370 million children to miss out on school meals they depend on, the report said that lack of access to computers and the internet at home means remote learning is out of reach of many. About 70 countries reported moderate to severe disruptions or a total suspension of childhood vaccination services during March and April of 2020, the report said.

The 15-year global effort to improve the lives of people everywhere through the achievement of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 was already off track by the end of 2019.

“And now, in only a short period of time, the covid-19 pandemic has unleashed an unprecedented crisis, causing further disruption to SDG progress, with the world’s poorest and most vulnerable affected the most," said the report.

The covid-19 pandemic has quickly become the worst human and economic crisis of our lifetime, spreading to all countries, with the global death toll exceeding 500,000 and the number of confirmed cases at more than 10 million people.

“As Member States recognized at the SDG Summit held last September, global efforts to date have been insufficient to deliver the change we need, jeopardizing the Agenda’s promise to current and future generations," said UN Secretary-General António Guterres. “Now, due to COVID-19, an unprecedented health, economic and social crisis is threatening lives and livelihoods, making the achievement of Goals even more challenging," he said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated