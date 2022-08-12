Home testing or not? US Health bodies spar over COVID-19 testing protocols

Home testing or not? US Health bodies spar over COVID-19 testing protocols3 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 10:16 AM IST
- World Health Network's co-founder Eric Feigl-Ding took a swipe on CDC's latest recommendations after FDA asked people to at least two COVID-19 tests 48 hours apart.
- He opined that CDC may have arrived at its recommendations of 5-day zero-test-exit rule due to lack of funding since US is out of pandemic funds, or corporate interests and he questioned 'if US has no money left for COVID?'