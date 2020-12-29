Covid-19: UK must vaccinate 2 million a week to prevent third wave, says study

To avoid a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the United Kingdom must vaccinate two million people a week, a study by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) has said.

This comes as Britain on Monday records 71,000 deaths from Covid-19 and has reported more than 2.3 million cases of infections.

"The most stringent intervention scenario with tier 4 England-wide and schools closed during January and 2 million individuals vaccinated per week, is the only scenario we considered which reduces peak ICU burden below the levels seen during the first wave", the study concluded.

"In the absence of substantial vaccine roll-out, cases, hospitalisations, ICU admissions and deaths in 2021 may exceed those in 2020."

An accelerated uptake of two million vaccinated per week "is predicted to have a much more substantial impact", it added. The study has yet to be peer-reviewed.

PM Boris Johnson on new Covid variant

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his scientific advisers have said a variant of the coronavirus, which could be up to 70% more transmissible, was spreading rapidly in Britain, although it is not thought to be more deadly or to cause more serious illness.

That prompted tight social mixing restrictions measures for London and southeast England, while plans to ease curbs over Christmas across the nation were dramatically scaled back or scrapped altogether.

Meanwhile, Assistant Health and Human Services Secretary Admiral Brett Giroir has said that a new, faster-spreading strain of coronavirus first found in the United Kingdom is "likely" already present in the US, though he cautioned that officials have no evidence of its presence yet.

As per reports, Britain will roll out the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from 4 January, with its approval by the country's medical regulator expected within days.

Earlier this month, the United Kingdom became the first country in the world to roll out the vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech.

The British government said on Thursday that 600,000 people in the United Kingdom have received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine since inoculations began.

