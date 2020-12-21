Covid-19 vaccine advice leaves some people with allergies in limbo

Covid-19 vaccine advice leaves some people with allergies in limbo6 min read . 08:20 AM IST
FDA and CDC advise certain patients to skip Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while UK’s broader warning sows concern
Severe allergy sufferers say they are confused about whether they should get the Covid-19 vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, and public-health authorities on both sides of the Atlantic are offering conflicting advice.
The UK’s medical regulator warned people with severe allergies to food, vaccines or medicine against getting the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after two severe allergic reactions among vaccine recipients in that country.
