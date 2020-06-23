Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >world >Covid-19 vaccine: AstraZeneca's pig trial shows promise with two shots
A lab technician extracts a portion of a COVID-19 vaccine

Covid-19 vaccine: AstraZeneca's pig trial shows promise with two shots

1 min read . 04:06 PM IST Kate Kelland , Reuters

A trial of AstraZeneca's experimental COVID-19 vaccine in pigs has found that two doses of the Oxford University-developed shot produced a greater antibody response than a single dose, scientists said

LONDON : A trial of AstraZeneca's experimental COVID-19 vaccine in pigs has found that two doses of the Oxford University-developed shot produced a greater antibody response than a single dose, scientists said on Tuesday.

A trial of AstraZeneca's experimental COVID-19 vaccine in pigs has found that two doses of the Oxford University-developed shot produced a greater antibody response than a single dose, scientists said on Tuesday.

Research released by Britain's Pirbright Institute found that giving an initial prime dose followed by a booster dose of the shot elicited a greater immune response than a single dose —suggesting a two-dose approach may be more effective in getting protection against the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Research released by Britain's Pirbright Institute found that giving an initial prime dose followed by a booster dose of the shot elicited a greater immune response than a single dose —suggesting a two-dose approach may be more effective in getting protection against the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine was originally developed by researchers at the University of Oxford, who are now working with AstraZeneca on development and production.

The vaccine is already in mid-stage human trials, and AstraZeneca has said it hopes to have data showing efficacy later this year. Pigs are a useful research model for this type of vaccine and other trials have been able to predict vaccine outcomes in humans, particularly in studies of flu.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated