Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC) has approved the last stage trial of coronavirus vaccine by Chinese firm Sinovac Biotech Ltd. “Our National Research Ethics Committee (of BMRC) has approved phase-3 clinical trial of Sinovac’s (prospective) COVID-19 vaccine ," BMRC director Mahmood-Uz-Jahan said.

The BMRC official said the regulator kept in consideration “Bangladesh’s benefit" alongside prospect and safety issues of the vaccine, studying the advancement of the Sinovac’s research in China, while reviewing the ICDDR’B proposal.

"We have also reviewed the headway of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine development process...we have found they made potential advancements though the trial is still underway in China," he said.

Dhaka-based International Centre for Diarrheal Disease Research, Bangladesh (ICDR’B) had submitted a research protocol, seeking to carry out the study.

Jahan, however, said the BMRC approval would require a subsequent endorsement from Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and Directorate General of Drug Administration. But ICDDR’B officials said they still awaited a formal agreement with Sinovac though, by now, they reached a consensus with the Chinese company to conduct the phase-3 human trial of their vaccine.

BMRC officials said the clinical trial would be performed on healthcare professionals in the designated seven hospitals as they are frontliners.

They said 2,100 volunteers would be administered with the vaccine while another 2,100 people would remain beyond the vaccination to gauge its efficacy.

Sinovac last month said it expected to complete the last phase of its prospective COVID-19 vaccine before November claiming the inoculate proved “safe and effective" on human so far.

About a dozen vaccines are in different stages of human tests globally.

In the meantime, Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical company Sinopharm has begun Phase III clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine in Abu Dhabi using up to 15,000 volunteers. No COVID-19 vaccine has yet been approved for commercial use. According to a WHO summary of the state of vaccine development for COVID-19, there are 23 potential vaccines in human trials, with three of them in or starting large-scale late stage, or Phase III, trials to test efficacy.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated