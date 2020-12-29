OPEN APP
Home >News >World >COVID-19 vaccine: Belarus becomes first country after Russia to start Sputnik V vaccination
A medical worker shows a vial with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine (AFP)
COVID-19 vaccine: Belarus becomes first country after Russia to start Sputnik V vaccination

1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2020, 03:11 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Belarus was the first country to officially register Sputnik V after Russia
  • Other than Belarus, India too will be producing 300 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine

Belarus has become the first country after Russia to start vaccine of people with Sputnik V vaccine against novel coronavirus infection, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Tuesday. "Belarus becomes the first country in the world after Russia to start vaccination of its people against COVID-19 with #SputnikV vaccine," a tweet from the official handle of Sputnik V stated.

Developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, the Sputnik V vaccine is is 91.4% effective in protecting people from COVID-19, according to internal data.

"A new stage starts in Belarus today with the mass vaccination against COVID-19. Medical staff, teachers, and those who get to contact a lot of people due to their job, will be the first to get vaccinated. Vaccination will be entirely voluntary," Dmitry Pinevich, minister of health of the Republic of Belarus, said.

Belarus was the first country to officially register Sputnik V after Russia. The registration certificate was granted on 21 December, 2020. "We can officially confirm that according to the available data the vaccine is safe and effective, no serious or unexpected side effects have been revealed," said Pinevich, according to Belarus media earlier this month.

Other than Belarus, India too will be producing 300 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

"The next stage of cooperation between RDIF and its partners will involve the production of the vaccine in Belarus, which will significantly simplify logistics, accelerate the pace of vaccination and expand the prevention of novel coronavirus infection," said Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

