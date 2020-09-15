When the whole world is eagerly waiting for a vaccine to protect against deadly novel coronavirus, Microsoft founder Bill Gates said a vaccine in the United States may come by the the end of this year. “None of the vaccines are likely to seek approval in the US before the end of October," the billionaire philanthropist told CNBC.

When the whole world is eagerly waiting for a vaccine to protect against deadly novel coronavirus, Microsoft founder Bill Gates said a vaccine in the United States may come by the the end of this year. “None of the vaccines are likely to seek approval in the US before the end of October," the billionaire philanthropist told CNBC.

“I do think once you get into, say, December or January, the chances are that at least two or three will (seek approval) — if the effectiveness is there," the Microsoft co-founder said.

"I do think once you get into, say, December or January, the chances are that at least two or three will (seek approval) — if the effectiveness is there," the Microsoft co-founder said.

“And so we have these phase three trials that are going on. The only vaccine that if everything went perfectly, might seek the emergency use license by the end of October, would be Pfizer." according to CNBC.

Joining the debate over "vaccine nationalism", Gates urged the United States to take more global approach in dealing with coronavirus pandemic. “We’re trying to make sure we can end it not just in the rich countries," Gates earlier said in an interview with Bloomberg.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates' philanthropic venture has pledged more than $250 million toward COVID-19 research. Gates has also funded COVID-19 vaccine candidates developed by AstraZeneca PLC, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax Inc and Pfizer. “Those are the ones most scalable and low-cost," Gates said. His foundation has invested in an entire portfolio of potential COVID-19 therapies and vaccines, including a vaccine being developed in South Korea.

By spending an additional $8 billion to $10 billion on global vaccinations, he said, the US would save “trillions" in lost economic output, not to mention lives and livelihoods.

“The inequity of this — whether it’s between citizens in the country, blue collar versus white collar, blacks experiencing a higher sickness rate than others -- poor countries can’t borrow money and spend money like the US and other rich countries have," Gates said.