Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Covid-19 vaccine contest isn’t over
A woman holds a small bottle labeled Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine

Covid-19 vaccine contest isn’t over

2 min read . 05:00 PM IST Charley Grant , The Wall Street Journal

Pfizer and Moderna might be first past the finish line with vaccines, but others could still grab market share

The race to develop the first Covid-19 vaccines has been decided. The battle for market share is just beginning.

Regulators in the U.K. have authorized Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, and U.S. regulators are scheduled to complete their own review as soon as late next week. U.S. vaccinations should begin shortly afterward, and regulators will likely authorize Moderna’s vaccine before Christmas.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.