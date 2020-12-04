Covid-19 vaccine contest isn’t over

Regulators in the U.K. have authorized Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, and U.S. regulators are scheduled to complete their own review as soon as late next week. U.S. vaccinations should begin shortly afterward, and regulators will likely authorize Moderna’s vaccine before Christmas.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in