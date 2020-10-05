Covid-19 vaccine deployment would give global economy a lift next year

There are other candidates that might leave the U.S. on the sidelines. China is home to half the eight candidates in final testing, and their success would be more advantageous for the world’s second-largest economy and a number of developing economies than for the U.S. and Europe. Should Chinese firm Sinovac Biotech SVA.O succeed, for example, it would be particularly good news for Indonesia’s economy, since the government has placed most of its faith in that candidate.