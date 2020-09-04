Covid-19 vaccine: Don't expect widespread vaccinations until 2021-mid, says WHO

Amid the race to produce a novel coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year, the World Health Organisation today said it does not expect widespread vaccinations against COVID-19 until the middle of next year, stressing the importance of rigorous checks on their effectiveness and safety.

"We are not expecting to see widespread vaccination until the middle of next year," spokeswoman Margaret Harris told journalists at a briefing in Geneva, reported news agency Reuters.

"This phase 3 must take longer because we need to see how truly protective the vaccine is and we also need to see how safe it is," she added referring to vaccine clinical trials.

Earlier, the head of WHO said that that his agency was setting up a review committee to evaluate the performance of its International Health Regulations (IHR) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the announcement to Geneva diplomats hours ahead of a press conference. "The Committee will make technical recommendations on the functioning of the IHR as well as regarding possible amendments," he said, according to his remarks as cited by Reuters.

He said the review committee's first meeting would be on Sept. 8-9.

Moreover, WHO had also stressed earlier that the emergency authorisation of COVID-19 vaccines requires a "great deal of seriousness and reflection", after the United States announced it was considering fast-tracking candidate drugs.

Although every country had the right to approve drugs without completing full trials, "it is not something that you do very lightly", WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan told a news conference.

The WHO's preferred approach would be to have a full set of data which could be used for the pre-qualification of vaccines, Swaminathan said. The WHO would then consider the efficacy and safety of each drug on a case by case basis, she added.

Meanwhile, Russia has already granted regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik' this month after less than two months of human testing, prompting some Western experts to question its safety and efficacy.

The WHO has used experimental drugs to combat Ebola in Africa, a measure which proved successful, Mike Ryan, the head of the organisation's emergencies programme, said.

But he stressed that a fast-track approach without full trials required intensive monitoring and safety follow-up work, and should be halted immediately if problems occur.

"If you move too quickly to vaccinate ... millions of people, you may miss certain adverse effects," Ryan said.





