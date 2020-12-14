Covid-19 vaccine: Germany's CureVac launches final clinical trials

German biotech firm CureVac has enrolled its first participant to commence its final phase of clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine before it seeks approval from regulators, the firm said on Monday.

"The trial, which is relevant for regulatory approval, will assess the safety and efficacy in adults and is expected to include more than 35,000 participants in Europe and Latin America," it added in a statement.

The study aims to demonstrate the efficacy of its vaccine candidate in preventing first episodes of confirmed cases of COVID-19 of any severity as well as preventing moderate to severe confirmed cases of COVID-19 in participants who have never been infected with SARS-CoV-2, CureVac said.

"The clinical safety and immunogenicity data achieved to date look promising and we are hopeful that this trial will continue to demonstrate the impact of mRNA technology and our vaccine to prevent COVID-19, and to help defeat this pandemic," Chief Executive Franz-Werner Haas said.

Germany is battling an explosion of new coronavirus infections and is imposing a partial lockdown from Wednesday.

The announcement by CureVac comes days after Germany's BioNTech which has already gained approval in the United States, Britain and Canada for its vaccine developed with US pharma giant Pfizer.

Both vaccines use new technology based on mRNA. The process entails injecting a short sequence of viral genetic material to trigger an immune response by producing proteins acting against the virus.

CureVac launched second phases trials at the end of September with 690 volunteers in Peru and Panama. Results are expected to be published soon.

CureVac's vaccine candidate is one of three German vaccine projects that the German government is supporting with about 750 million euros ($911 million) in total. The European Commission has already secured up to 405 million doses of the vaccine.

The European Union has earmarked 225 million doses of CureVac's candidate with an option for 180 million more if it wins regulatory approval.

The company listed on the New York-based Nasdaq stock exchange this year and $150 million of the funds raised is pledged to develop the vaccine.

CureVac also made headlines in March with reports that President Donald Trump had sought to secure exclusive rights for the United States to its potential vaccine.

Both the company and US officials denied the claim, but the reports sparked outrage in Berlin and prompted Economy Minister Peter Altmaier to declare "Germany is not for sale."

Britain launched a mass vaccination campaign last week using the BioNTech-Pfizer product and the US was due to kick off its programme on Monday.

