Covid-19 vaccine: Hong Kong secures 15 million doses from Pfizer, Sinovac

Hong Kong has struck deals for 15 million coronavirus vaccine doses from two frontrunner firms and will receive the first shots as early as January, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Friday.

Securing the delivery of 15 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, the city's leader said that Hong Kong has reached agreements for 7.5 million doses each from Sinovac and Pfizer-BioNTech. As each person needs two doses, the 15 million would be enough to cover the city's population, she added.

Also read: Why Hollywood studios’ romance for Bollywood has prematurely soured

Hong Kong will receive Sinovac's shots from January, and the Pfizer-BioNTech doses from the first quarter of next year, Lam said.

At-risk people, such as the elderly and staff in nursing homes and in healthcare, will be given priority, she said addressing a press conference.

“Our target is that within 2021, free vaccines will be provided to Hong Kong residents so that our lives will return to normal as soon as possible, so that we can resume cross-boundary activities and business activities gradually," Lam said.

She said Hong Kong is also negotiating with AstraZeneca and another manufacturer with the goal of securing a total of 30 million doses. Then, "if one type of vaccine proves to be problematic we have another alternative. And the amount of procurement will be twice the population of Hong Kong," she added.

The announcement will likely soothe residents of the former British colony, who were increasingly concerned that Hong Kong was falling behind regional peers in vaccine procurement, even as restrictions are tightened again to fight a new wave.

The city is currently facing a surge in cases and has tightened social distancing measures. It has reported 7,378 infections, including 114 deaths.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via