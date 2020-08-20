Johnson & Johnson is all set to test its COVID-19 vaccine in up to 60,000 volunteers in an advance trial. The late-stage trial is scheduled in September, according to a report in Reuters.

The trial would be conducted in nearly 180 sites across the United States and other countries, including Brazil and Mexico, according to reports.

"Our Phase 3 program is intended to be as robust as possible, could include up to 60,000 participants and will be conducted in places with high incidence rates," Johnson & Johnson spokesman said.

"We can confirm that planning and recruitment is underway for our Phase 3 program, which is subject to interim data of the Phase 1/2a trials and approval of regulators," he added.

The drugmaker is using epidiological data to decide where studies should take place and will make a final decision soon, according to the company.

Brazil's health regulator Anvisa on Tuesday said it had approved stage III clinical trials for a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical subsidiary Janssen. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine candidate is the fourth to be approved for human trials in Brazil.

Another vaccine maker Moderna Inc and Pfizer are targeting recruitment of up to 30,000 volunteers for their late-stage studies.

Britain said that they will buy potential COVID-19 vaccines from Johnson & Johnson. Under the agreement, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Pharmaceutica unit will supply Britain with its candidate, known as Ad26.COV2.S, with an initial sale of 30 million doses on a not-for-profit basis for emergency pandemic use.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via