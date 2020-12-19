Subscribe
Home >News >World >Covid-19 vaccine makers tap contractors to produce billions of doses
Pfizer is coordinating with BioNTech’s contract manufacturers in Europe

Covid-19 vaccine makers tap contractors to produce billions of doses

6 min read . 05:52 PM IST Matthew Dalton , Joseph Walker , The Wall Street Journal

Moderna, Pfizer, BioNTech and others have enlisted third parties to catapult their vaccine technology from the laboratory to industrial production at unprecedented speed

High-profile drug companies have turned to a quickly assembled network of smaller, lesser-known manufacturers to mount an unprecedented effort to produce Covid-19 vaccines.

The companies have been forced to rely on outside manufacturers world-wide because their new vaccine technology has never been used at industrial scale. Even drugmakers using more conventional technology are getting outside help because of the speed at which they need to ramp up production to meet orders for more than a billion vaccine doses next year.

