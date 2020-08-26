Moderna Inc said on Wednesday that initial report shows that its COVID-19 vaccine induced immune responses in older adults that were similar to younger participants. The drugmaker said the immune responses in those aged between 56 and 70 years, above 70 and those in the age-group of 18 and 55 were similar.

The drugmaker presented the interim data from the Phase I clinical trial at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting on Wednesday. The data includes new analysis from 20 additional people and details on how the vaccine performs in older people.

In a phase I trial, Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine produced “consistently high levels" of neutralizing antibodies — a key component of the body’s protective response — in older adults, the company said in a statement.

The analysis looked at 100 microgram dosage that has been selected for the larger Phase III trial. The dose produced antibody levels higher than those typically seen in people recovering from the virus, Moderna said.

While the vaccine is associated with a variety of side effects, including chills, fatigue, fever, headache and muscle pain, there were no serious adverse events in the 100-microgram dose that’s being used in the final-stage trial, according to the drugmaker.

The company earlier published data from the same trial showing that the vaccine produced neutralizing antibodies against the coronavirus in younger adults. Triggering neutralizing antibodies in older patients is important as they are some of the most severely affected by COVID-19.

At present, Moderna vaccine is in a large final-stage trial in the US. Moderna’s final-stage study began on July 27 and enrollment of about 30,000 subjects is on track to be completed in September, it said. The company has received nearly $1 billion from the U.S. government under a plan to speed up vaccine development for COVID-19. It has also struck a $1.5 billion supply agreement with the United States.

Moderna Inc. said it plans to provide 80 million doses of its experimental coronavirus shot to the European Union following a string of supply deals between vaccine developers and governments. The company is scaling up global manufacturing to be able to deliver about 500 million doses and possibly as many as 1 billion doses per year, beginning in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies)

