At present, Moderna vaccine is in a large final-stage trial in the US. Moderna’s final-stage study began on July 27 and enrollment of about 30,000 subjects is on track to be completed in September, it said. The company has received nearly $1 billion from the U.S. government under a plan to speed up vaccine development for COVID-19. It has also struck a $1.5 billion supply agreement with the United States.