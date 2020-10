Covid-19 vaccine: Not there yet, says UK; eyes first half of 2021

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday that a vaccine to tackle COVID-19 was "not there yet" but the government was getting ready to roll out it, with a central expectation for the first half of 2021.

"On my central expectation, I would expect the bulk of the roll out to be in the first half of next year," he said. Asked if some people could receive a vaccine this year he replied: "I don't rule that out but that is not my central expectation."

"We want to be ready in case everything goes perfectly but it's not my central expectation that we'll be doing that this year but the programme is progressing well, we're not there yet."

Global Covid cases nearing 43 million

The overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 43 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 1,152,770, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 42,918,008, while the death toll surged to 1,152,773, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 8,633,194 and 225,215, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 7,864,811, while the country's death toll soared to 118,534.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,380,635), Russia (1,503,652), France (1,503,652), Argentina (1,090,589), Spain (1,046,132), Colombia (1,015,885), Mexico (891,160), Peru (886,214), the UK (876,840), South Africa (715,868), Iran (568,896), Italy (525,782), Chile (502,063), Iraq (451,707) and Germany (437,698), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 156,903.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (88,743), the UK (44,986), Italy (37,338), Spain (34,752), France (34,673), Peru (34,095), Iran (32,616), Colombia (30,000), Argentina (28,896), Russia (25,875), South Africa (18,968), Chile (13,944), Indonesia (13,299), Ecuador (12,553), Belgium (10,737), Iraq (10,623) and Germany (10,044).

