Covid-19 vaccine: Novavax delays US clinical trials to November

Novavax on Tuesday announced that it has delayed the timeline for beginning a late-stage US trial of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine by roughly one month till November.

The company had previously expected to start this month.

"The company has made significant progress in large-scale manufacturing, with delays experienced versus original timing estimates," Novavax confirmed in a statement.

Moreover, the company also said that data from a separate phase 3 trial being conducted in Britain was expected by the first quarter of 2021 and could be the basis for regulatory approval, sending its shares up 3.4% in early trading.

"Novavax expects this trial to be fully enrolled by the end of November, and dependent on the overall COVID-19 attack rate, interim data in this event-driven trial are expected as soon as early first quarter 2021. These data are expected to serve as the basis for global licensure," the company said in a statement.

Novavax has enrolled over 5,500 participants to date in the UK trial, which it has expanded to 15,000 volunteers. The study will enrol volunteers between 18 and 84 years and comes after the vaccine candidate produced high levels of antibodies against the novel coronavirus in a small, early-stage clinical trial.

The company also announced that it will present data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial, including new Phase 2 reactogenicity data of its Covid vaccine candidate, on Friday, October 30 during the United States (U.S.) Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) meeting.

Early-stage data had showed the vaccine produced high levels of antibodies against the novel coronavirus. The trial protocol calls for unblinding of data once 152 participants have achieved mild, moderate or severe endpoints. "Two interim analyses are planned once 66 and 110 endpoints have occurred," it said.

A handful of companies, including larger rivals Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca Plc, have begun testing their vaccines in late-stage trials, though none of them is yet to win regulatory approvals.

Novavax in August said it will supply 60 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine candidate to the UK from as early as the first quarter of 2021.

The company is also preparing to deliver 100 million doses to the United States by January after it was awarded $1.6 billion for its potential vaccine and has also signed supply agreements with Canada and Japan.

Back in India, Novavax announced that it has revised its deal with world's largest vaccine manufacturing company Serum Institute of India (SII) in order to produce 2 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

Novavax is among global drugmakers racing to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, for which there are no current treatments or vaccines approved.

