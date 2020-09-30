Covid-19 vaccine: Salesforce launches platform to help scale up distribution

To help healthcare organisations and government entities distribute the Covid-19 vaccines once they become available, the San Francisco-based Salesforce.com on Wednesday said it has adapted some of its business software for the same.

The offering, called Work.com for vaccines, will help cities, states and health-care groups track vaccine inventory levels, create online appointment portals and track how patients fare after being vaccinated, the San Francisco-based firm stated.

The development comes as several companies and nations across the world are racing to develop a coronavirus vaccine to provide some degree of immunity to the COVID-19 pandemic. The chief executive of GlaxoSmithKline, the world’s largest maker of vaccines, on 29 September said she was optimistic the industry will be able to make vaccine widely available next year.

"Technology is going to play a critical role in helping governments and healthcare organizations distribute what promises to be billions of doses of vaccines around the world," said Bret Taylor, President and COO of Salesforce. "We're proud to play our part with Work.com for Vaccines, giving organizations the technology they need to safely and efficiently deploy their vaccine programs at scale, powered by Salesforce's trusted Customer 360 platform," Taylor added.

On pricing and availability

Salesforce.com's efforts build on tools rolled out in May aimed at modifying the company's business software to help governments make re-opening decisions based on public health data and carry out contact tracing and other tasks related to the pandemic.

The company said pricing of the new tools will be "based upon the unique requirements of each public agency or private healthcare organization." Customers may include government agencies that go beyond public health coordination.

Meanwhile, India today recorded 80,472 new cases and 1,179 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus infections past 62 lakh-mark. Of the total, 97,497 people have succumbed to the virus, 9,40,441 are active cases, while as many as 51,87,826 people have been treated and discharged so far.

