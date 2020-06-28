The second vaccine developed by Sinopharm has been found to be safe and able to generate high titers of antibodies among participants in phase I and II clinical trials, according to a Weibo posting by Sinopharm Group on Sunday.

The company said all the participants in clinical trial get 2 shots at either 3- or 4-week intervals have generated neutralizing antibodies, a measurement of the vaccine’s ability to stimulate specific immune response to the coronavirus.

The vaccine candidate is jointly developed by Sinopharm’s Beijing research institute and Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

