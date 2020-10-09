Covid-19 vaccine-trial volunteers look to make a difference

Americans are the primary trial recruits in part because the U.S. has had a hard time controlling infections, said Mr. Blumling. It is easier to gather data on a vaccine’s efficacy if trial participants are regularly exposed to the virus, and researchers including Headlands are recruiting subjects who venture out of their homes to work as well as those who live in Covid hot spots. Volunteers tend to be healthy and white, so Headlands is also looking for people with pre-existing conditions as well as those from diverse racial and age groups who have been hit harder by the virus proportionally.