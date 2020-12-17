Covid-19 vaccine trial volunteers note occasional harsh side effects

Covid-19 vaccine trial volunteers note occasional harsh side effects6 min read . 12:19 AM IST
Most report mild side effects, but those experiencing worse still recommend the shots
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Most report mild side effects, but those experiencing worse still recommend the shots
Jocelyn Edwards wasn’t sure she got Moderna Inc.’s experimental Covid-19 vaccine or a placebo when she received her first of two doses in August. Hours after the second shot, she said she was sure it was the genuine article.
“I woke up around midnight freezing," said the 68-year-old retired nurse. “For the next 24 hours I had intense chills, serious neck pain, headache, all my joints were aching." She had a fever that peaked at 102.4 and poured out so much sweat that she lost 3 pounds, she said. The following day she woke up and felt fine.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.