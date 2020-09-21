Covid-19 vaccine with 50% effectiveness: Astrazeneca releases 111-page blueprint

Pharma major Astrazeneca released a 111-page trial blueprint of its Phase III Covid-19 vaccine trials , which are currently ongoing in various parts of the world.

The development comes under the backdrop of scrutiny and questions raised to the vaccine producer about its Covid-19 vaccine trials since two participants in the UK reported illness earlier this month.

AstraZeneca’s 111-page trial blueprint, known as a protocol, states that its goal is a vaccine with 50 percent effectiveness — the same threshold that the US Food and Drug Administration has set in its guidance for coronavirus vaccines.

To determine with statistical confidence whether the company has met that target, there will have to be 150 people ill with confirmed coronavirus among participants who were vaccinated or received placebo shots.

A safety board will perform an early analysis after there have been just 75 cases.

If the vaccine is found 50% effective, it might be possible for the company to stop the trial early and apply for authorization from the government to release the vaccine for emergency use.

The British-Swedish company is not the only pharma giant to release its blueprint to public in midst of research to develop a potential Covid-19 vaccine candidate as the virus surges across the world.

US biotech firm Moderna, one of nine companies in the late stages of clinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine, became the first to publish the complete blueprints of its study following calls for greater transparency.

Pfizer, the other American company currently carrying out Phase 3 trials in the US, followed suit a short time later and there is now added pressure for the remainder to do the same.

Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine controversy:

On 8 September, AstraZeneca, which has co-developed a vaccine with the University of Oxford suspended its global trials briefly after two participants reported illness, but were later restarted in the UK, Brazil, and South Africa. However, the United States has not yet permitted the resumption of Oxford vaccine trial.

According to a New York Times report, the company has released few details about the two cases of serious illness in its trial. The first participant received one dose of the vaccine before developing inflammation of the spinal cord, known as transverse myelitis, according to a participant information sheet for AstraZeneca’s vaccine from July. The condition can cause weakness in the arms and legs, paralysis, pain and bowel and bladder problems.

About 18,000 people worldwide have received AstraZeneca’s vaccine so far.

Last phase of clinical trial of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine begins in India:

The phase-III or the last stage of clinical trial of the Covid-19 vaccine 'Covishield', being developed by Oxford University, and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), began today at the state-run Sassoon General Hospital in Pune, Maharashtra on Monday, a senior official said.

"We have started the phase-III trials of the vaccine candidate. We will administer dose to 150 to 200 volunteers," said Dr Muralidhar Tambe, Dean, Sassoon General Hospital, reported PTI.

With inputs from agencies





