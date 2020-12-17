Subscribe
Home >News >World >Covid-19 vaccines are coming, airlines are rushing to deliver them
FAA has issued airports new vaccine guidance, including about enhanced security and snow-removal protocols

Covid-19 vaccines are coming, airlines are rushing to deliver them

5 min read . 03:45 PM IST Benjamin Katz , Doug Cameron , Alison Sider , The Wall Street Journal

Pandemic-ravaged aviation industry is repurposing planes and adding cold-storage facilities to distribute the shots

The global aviation industry, laid low by the pandemic, is gearing up to play a critical role in delivering the billions of vaccine doses the world needs to fight Covid-19.

Airlines are using passenger jets for cargo-only flights and revamping handling procedures. Airports, meantime, are bolstering security at depots handling the shots and adding or expanding cold-storage facilities to keep doses at their required temperature.

