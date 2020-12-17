Covid-19 vaccines are coming, airlines are rushing to deliver them

Covid-19 vaccines are coming, airlines are rushing to deliver them5 min read . 03:45 PM IST
Pandemic-ravaged aviation industry is repurposing planes and adding cold-storage facilities to distribute the shots
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Pandemic-ravaged aviation industry is repurposing planes and adding cold-storage facilities to distribute the shots
The global aviation industry, laid low by the pandemic, is gearing up to play a critical role in delivering the billions of vaccine doses the world needs to fight Covid-19.
Airlines are using passenger jets for cargo-only flights and revamping handling procedures. Airports, meantime, are bolstering security at depots handling the shots and adding or expanding cold-storage facilities to keep doses at their required temperature.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.