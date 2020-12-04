Covid-19 vaccines start a frenzy for dry ice; ‘It’s like a herd of mustangs’

Few pharmaceutical products have required such low temperatures for storage and transit. Pfizer’s vaccine must be shipped and stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius to stay stable and effective. The temperature of dry ice is around minus 78 degrees Celsius. A vaccine under development by Moderna Inc. must also be stored at cold temperatures, though not as low as those Pfizer’s shot requires. Once thawed, Pfizer’s vaccine can be refrigerated for up to five days.