Covid-19 vaccines to become available next week, Trump tells Georgia

At the Saturday rally in Georgia's Valdosta, US President Donald Trump has said that vaccines against the novel coronavirus will be made available in the US next week .

The US President said, "Vaccines are on their way at a level that nobody ever thought possible, it would have taken another administration five years, it took us seven months, and they're starting next week, and we're going to start vaccinating, and a lot of people are already vaccinated."

Trump's comments came as the US notched a record number of Covid-19 cases with 230,000 new infections for the third day in a row.

The United States, the country with the most Covid-19 cases and deaths in the world, reported 2,527 new coronavirus-related fatalities.

Few days back, a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) committee voted to give healthcare workers and nursing home residents the first of the coronavirus vaccines once the doses are rolled out, within three weeks.

CDC slides released at a live-streamed meeting this week showed the agency expected around 40 million COVID-19 vaccine doses by the end of December, with weekly shipments of 5 million to 10 million doses expected once a vaccine is authorized by regulators.

According to Moncef Slaoui, an adviser to the Trump administration's "Operation Warp Speed" plan on the vaccines, some 60 million to 70 million doses could be available per month beginning in January, after the expected US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The US health officials had warned of a surge after millions of Americans travelled to celebrate last week's Thanksgiving holiday despite pleas from authorities to stay home.

The number of confirmed cases of the deadly virus in America has surpassed the 14.5 million-mark. Over 281,000 people have died from the Covid-19 infection in the US, which has the highest virus death toll and the largest number of confirmed cases of all the countries in the world.

With agency inputs

