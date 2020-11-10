Covid-19 Vaccines: What’s coming and when?

Some 200 Covid-19 vaccines are in development around the world, according to the World Health Organization, each one promising to protect people from the deadly coronavirus and allow them to go back to work and school.

Now, nearly a dozen are starting or nearing the final stage of testing. Depending on the results, some companies say their vaccines could be greenlighted for use as soon as this year.

The Front-Runners

Vaccine candidates in the final round of testing include one developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca PLC, as well as one by Moderna Inc. An experimental shot by Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech SE has gotten better-than-expected trial results and is on track for potential regulatory clearance by the end of 2020.

Regulations for vaccine development and rollout vary world-wide. Chinese institutions have four vaccine candidates in the final stages of testing. Russia in August became the first country in the world to approve a state-developed vaccine—which it did before any advanced clinical testing—and has since approved a second one with plans for a third under way. Russia, China and the United Arab Emirates are allowing some of their citizens to get vaccinated before clinical trials wrap up.

Many vaccines that show promise in early testing fail during the final round. Trials involving two of the top-runners, developed by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, have been paused or halted because of illness in two study subjects—developments that aren’t unusual in large clinical trials. While final-stage testing may stretch for months or even years to continue to track safety and the durability of protection, positive interim results from Phase 3 may be enough for a vaccine to start getting regulatory approval for mass production and distribution in the meantime. Several of the leading vaccine candidates expect interim results this fall.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is designed to provide protection by delivering into a person’s cells the genetic code for the spikes protruding from the new coronavirus. Then the cells can produce the spike proteins, generating an immune response that would be able to fight off the coronavirus.

Delivering those genetic instructions is a weakened, harmless version of a virus that causes the common cold in chimpanzees. In early testing, the vaccine successfully produced immune responses in humans with only minor side effects.

In early September, AstraZeneca suspended trials globally for its vaccine candidate after a woman in the U.K. experienced illness. The company resumed its U.K. study after investigating the incident, but a U.S. study aiming to enroll 30,000 subjects and other late-stage trials under way in Brazil and South Africa are still on hold.

Production capacity estimate: AstraZeneca aims to make two billion doses available world-wide, and has said that one billion may be available this year.

The Moderna vaccine also uses a gene-based technology to provoke an immune response, though the code it delivers takes the form of messenger RNA. Those molecules, commonly referred to as mRNA, are the body’s molecular couriers ferrying DNA instructions for making proteins. The vaccine delivers to cells mRNA for making the coronavirus’s spike protein.

Moderna and the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases are testing a two-dose shot. It was the first candidate to enter human testing in the U.S. The vaccine produced an immune response in early-stage testing and was generally well-tolerated, with minor side effects observed in test subjects.

Final-stage testing is under way in the U.S. with a 30,000-person trial that could yield interim results in the fall. An mRNA vaccine has never been approved for any disease.

Production capacity estimate: 500 million to one billion doses a year starting in 2021.

The vaccine developed by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE also uses mRNA. Phase 3 testing began in the U.S. in July, enrolling about 30,000 people, and will expand overseas to include about 120 sites. The vaccine reached a development milestone in early November, proving to be more effective than expected at protecting people from Covid-19, putting it on track for regulatory clearance by the end of the year.

The timeline suggests the vaccine could go into distribution in November or December, after U.S. health regulators conduct a review, though it will take months for the companies to make enough doses for the general population.

The U.S. government has agreed to pay Pfizer and BioNTech nearly $2 billion for 100 million doses.

Production capacity estimate: up to 100 million doses world-wide by the end of 2020, and about 1.3 billion by the end of 2021.

China’s state-owned Sinopharm is developing two vaccines with the government agencies Wuhan Institute of Biological Products and Beijing Institute of Biological Products. Both are based on an older vaccine-making technique.

The group has entered agreements to conduct testing in several countries, including Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates. The Wuhan Institute has drawn concern over its safety record, including over some of its vaccines for children.

The government says it started what it calls “emergency use" of some of its Covid-19 vaccines on medical workers and border inspection officials in late July. In mid-September, the U.A.E. government said it authorized a Sinopharm shot to be used on its front-line medical workers, becoming the first country outside China to approve emergency use of a Chinese Covid-19 vaccine candidate. Chinese officials have said they aim to make a vaccine available to the public before the end of the year.

Production capacity estimate: about 220 million doses a year.

Sinovac, a private Chinese company, began its final-stage trial in July in São Paulo, Brazil, where it is testing its vaccine to take advantage of a higher infection rate. Sinovac has also struck a deal with Indonesian state-owned pharmaceutical holding company PT Bio Farma to make up to 250 million vaccine doses each year for the Indonesian public, according to China’s state news agency.

Production capacity estimate: about 300 million doses a year at a Beijing plant.

CanSino’s vaccine is aimed initially at the Chinese military. Chinese company CanSino developed the shot with the military based on a weakened virus behind the common cold. A Phase 1 study was conducted in March in Wuhan, the early epicenter of Covid-19. The shot got government clearance in June for military use for one year.

Production capacity estimate: 100 million to 200 million doses a year starting in 2021.

Johnson & Johnson is developing a vaccine that uses a weakened form of a common-cold virus, known as an adenovirus. A single dose of this vaccine provoked a strong immune response in early animal testing. The company in September started a 60,000-person global study, which could be the largest late-stage clinical trial of a Covid-19 vaccine. On Oct. 12, Johnson & Johnson said it paused all of its clinical trials because of unexplained illness in a study volunteer, while an independent data-safety monitoring board reviews what happened.

The study had been planned at nearly 215 locations in the U.S. and eight other countries where transmission rates are high, including Brazil, Chile and South Africa.

Production capacity estimate: one billion world-wide by the end of 2021, including 100 million doses for the U.S., with an option for an additional 200 million, and 30 million doses for the U.K., with an option for an additional purchase of up to 22 million.

The Russian state-owned Gamaleya Research Institute is developing a vaccine based on a combination of two adenoviruses, which it has already tested on volunteers. Russia effectively approved use of the vaccine in early August, though the shot hadn’t gone through final-stage testing. The Russian government plans for mass vaccination to start in October, and will aim rollout at high-risk groups including health workers.

Production capacity estimate: 500 million doses a year, with mass production starting September 2020.

Novavax’s vaccine consists of two shots given 21 days apart that deliver proteins resembling the spike jutting out from the new coronavirus. Researchers hope the proteins will trigger the production of antibodies and immune cells that can fight off the coronavirus.

The shots also contain a component, called an adjuvant, to boost the immune response. In early-stage testing, the vaccine was generally well-tolerated and produced promising numbers of antibodies. The company in late September started a 10,000-person Phase 3 study in the U.K. A separate U.S. Phase 3 study is expected to begin in October.

Production capacity estimate: 100 million doses for use in the U.S., with delivery beginning by the end of this year, and a global manufacturing capacity of over 2 billion doses annually when at full capacity in 2021.

