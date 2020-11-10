Covid-19 Vaccines: What’s coming and when?

Many vaccines that show promise in early testing fail during the final round. Trials involving two of the top-runners, developed by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, have been paused or halted because of illness in two study subjects—developments that aren’t unusual in large clinical trials. While final-stage testing may stretch for months or even years to continue to track safety and the durability of protection, positive interim results from Phase 3 may be enough for a vaccine to start getting regulatory approval for mass production and distribution in the meantime. Several of the leading vaccine candidates expect interim results this fall.