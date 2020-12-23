Covid-19 Vaccines: What’s Coming and When?10 min read . 12:21 PM IST
- Regulations for vaccine development and rollout vary world-wide.
- Many vaccines that show promise in early testing fail during the final round.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As countries and companies race to produce a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine, here’s a guide to the front-runners
Some 200 Covid-19 vaccines are in development around the world, according to the World Health Organization, each one promising to protect people from the deadly coronavirus and allow them to go back to work and school.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.