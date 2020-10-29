Covid-19: Wearing face masks is key to avoiding shutdowns, says Fauci

“We have to sort of shake each other by the collar and say, ‘Take a look at what’s going on. Look at the data’," he said. “We’re in a very difficult situation. And countries that have done it the other way have done it and been successful. So let’s put aside these extraordinary excuses for not doing it when we’re dealing with a situation that’s not trivial. We have 225,000 deaths. The modeling tells us we’re going to get a hundred or more thousand as we get into the winter."