The World Economic Forum has rescheduled its 2021 annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, to early next summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its organizers said on Wednesday.

The meeting was originally set to take place in January.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via