COVID-19: World Economic Forum delays 2021 annual meeting to early next summer

The World Economic Forum has rescheduled its 2021 annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, to early next summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its organizers said on Wednesday.

The World Economic Forum has rescheduled its 2021 annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, to early next summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its organizers said on Wednesday.

The meeting was originally set to take place in January.

The meeting was originally set to take place in January. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.