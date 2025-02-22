COVID 2.0 coming? Scientists discover new coronavirus in bats that could infect humans same way as Covid-19

New COVID virus found: Wuhan Institute of Virology's research team led by China's virologist Shi Zhengli, famous as ‘Batwoman’, has detected new coronavirus, HKU5-CoV-2, in bats. The new virus has the potential to cause disruptions just like Covid-19 virus few years ago.
New coronavirus in bats, can enter cells using using the same route as the virus that causes Covid-19, reported Bloomberg on Friday.
There are a lot of coronaviruses infecting animals across the world, but the newly discovered virus has the potential of animal-to-human transmission just like the one that caused Covid-19.
No, the new coronavirus has been only identified in laboratory and not detected in humans till now, which eliminates the risk of the situation caused due to COVID-19.
The lab finding does raise the possibility that this new bat virus could spread from animals to humans, researchers said in a paper published Tuesday in the journal Cell.