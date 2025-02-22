COVID 2.0 coming? Scientists discover new coronavirus in bats that could infect humans same way as Covid-19

Researchers at Wuhan Institute of Virology, led by Shi Zhengli, discovered a new coronavirus, HKU5-CoV-2, in bats. While it has potential for animal-to-human transmission, it has not yet been detected in humans, reducing immediate risk.

A COVID-like virus has been discovered in China again

New COVID virus found: Wuhan Institute of Virology's research team led by China's virologist Shi Zhengli, famous as ‘Batwoman’, has detected new coronavirus, HKU5-CoV-2, in bats. The new virus has the potential to cause disruptions just like Covid-19 virus few years ago. 

New coronavirus in bats, can enter cells using using the same route as the virus that causes Covid-19, reported Bloomberg on Friday.

How new virus is similar to Covid-19 virus?

There are a lot of coronaviruses infecting animals across the world, but the newly discovered virus has the potential of animal-to-human transmission just like the one that caused Covid-19.  

Is the new coronavirus found in humans?

No, the new coronavirus has been only identified in laboratory and not detected in humans till now, which eliminates the risk of the situation caused due to COVID-19.

The lab finding does raise the possibility that this new bat virus could spread from animals to humans, researchers said in a paper published Tuesday in the journal Cell.

