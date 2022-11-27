Since it emerged in November 2021, the Omicron COVID variant has completely changed the course of the pandemic. From the symptoms to how it spreads, everything about this variant was different from its predecessors. At the same time, even with over 500 subvariants circulating, Omicron cousins have few things in common, they are all highly transmissible, replicate in the upper respiratory tract and they all have mutations that make them escape built-up immunity more easily. Moreover, though they tend to cause less severe infections as compared to their predecessors, some symptoms seem to be common. Let's delve deeper to understand this:

