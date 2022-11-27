COVID: 80% Omicron patients are complaining of this symptom even after booster dose1 min read . 03:33 PM IST
Patients often get COVID diarrhea after being infected with Delta or Omicron strains, even if they had two or three doses of vaccination.
Since it emerged in November 2021, the Omicron COVID variant has completely changed the course of the pandemic. From the symptoms to how it spreads, everything about this variant was different from its predecessors. At the same time, even with over 500 subvariants circulating, Omicron cousins have few things in common, they are all highly transmissible, replicate in the upper respiratory tract and they all have mutations that make them escape built-up immunity more easily. Moreover, though they tend to cause less severe infections as compared to their predecessors, some symptoms seem to be common. Let's delve deeper to understand this:
Zoe COVID app, which keeps track of COVID symptoms through positive patients using the app, notified that most Omicron patients complain of diarrhea. Even those who have suffered from Delta and Alpha variants had also complained of this symptom.
The experience of COVID diarrhea is very similar to how we feel sick from a regular stomach bug.
Zoe COVID app’s data showed, one in five patients gets COVID diarrhea after being infected with Delta or Omicron strains, even if they had two or three doses of vaccination.
Further, 30 percent of patients with the Alpha variant (dominant in late 2020) experienced diarrhea.
In case you contract COVID, diarrhea can hit you on the first day of your infection and might increase in intensity during the first week of illness.
According to the Zoe health app, COVID diarrhea can last for up to seven days. They also reported that having diarrhea as a COVID symptom was found to be linked to a greater risk of hospitalization, especially among people who also experienced abdominal pain and unusual muscle pain.
While vaccines reduced the impact of Omicron, they themselves were impacted: studies have shown that vaccine effectiveness against infection, disease, hospitalization and death waned (though at different rates) over time. However, protection against hospitalization and death have remained high, preventing millions of people from dying, WHO pointed out
