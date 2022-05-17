As much booster doses have become essential now to provide protection against coronavirus, new studies have revealed people may get side effects from it, and for some these side effects might be stronger than initial doses of the vaccine. The side effects include fatigue, lymphadenopathy, nausea, and headache.

The study, published in JAMA Network Open, was conducted using electronic health record (EHR) data from December 2020 to October 2021 from the multistate Mayo Clinic Enterprise. A total of 47,999 individuals who had received 3-dose COVID-19 mRNA vaccines had participated in the study.

What are the side effects of booster shots?

For taking COVID shots, most individuals get side effects like sore, swollen arm, slight fever, body aches, headaches and fatigue. But after getting the booster dose, people are also experiencing symptoms like nausea, diarrhea and vomiting.

In case you are suffering from these symptoms after taking the 3rd dose, there is nothing to panic about. These symptoms go away in 2-3 days.

Are there any severe symptoms?

Some people can, however, develop severe allergic reactions to these vaccines. The symptoms include difficulty in breathing, drop in blood pressure, swelling of the throat, or rashes.

If you are allergic to vaccines, the symptoms will appear in 6 weeks.

Why do vaccines have side effects?

Developing side effects from vaccines is a positive sign. It indicates your immune system reacting to the vaccine. However, the side effects of booster shots may be stronger because the immune system reacts more strongly to succeeding vaccine doses.

But in case you have developed any side effects from the vaccines, even then there is nothing to panic about. The absence of side-effects does not indicate a poor immunogenic response.

What should be the gap between 2nd and 3rd COVID dose?

Top health experts are of the view that the gap between the second dose of vaccine against coronavirus and the precautionary dose should be made six months for better immunity against the infection.

The Indian Government started administering the precautionary dose or the third dose of vaccine against the novel coronavirus for all adults across the nation. However, the central government has determined the gap between the second dose and the precaution dose to be nine months. However, the gap has been reduced for those who will be flying abroad.