The data currently available support safe and effective administration of Covid boosters as early as three months from completion of the primary vaccination, should such a short interval be desirable from a public health perspective, EMA vaccine strategy chief Marco Cavaleri said.
The European Medicines Agency said Thursday it was "safe and effective" to issue booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines as soon as three months after the initial course, down from previous guidance of six months.
