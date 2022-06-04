Covid might seem like a respiratory disease at the initial stage, but it might affect our body more severely. In these two-and-a-half-year, we realised that the virus can affect our lungs, heart, kidney, digestive system and even our brain. Sometimes, the effects can linger for years. On why the disease shows a wide range of symptoms, experts have pointed out that the virus needs a special type of receptor cells to enter the body. So it attacks the organ that has the receptors. The virus is known to worsen the condition of the organ through which it enters the body. In such cases, it is easier to deal with the diseases if one can learn about the symptoms at an early stage. Here is all that you need to know:

How severe can be COVID-related lung diseases?

Coronavirus usually infects the human body through the respiratory tract so its effect on the lungs is obvious. Due to immunological reactions, lots of debris and fluid get accumulated in the lungs. So in case, the patient contracts severe infections, the walls and linings of the air sacs in the lungs are affected.

Symptoms: Excessive sputum production, coughing, chest congestion and difficulty in breathing.

How coronavirus can affect our heart?

COVID can cause acute coronary syndrome, congestive heart failure, myocarditis, and arrhythmias. A study has pointed out, "Systemic inflammatory responses such as cytokine storms can cause myocarditis without direct viral infiltration. It can cause heart failure and arrhythmias. This can occur even after the acute phase of the infection has resolved and in the absence of lung damage."

So people who already have heart issues should remain cautious as COVID can worsen the condition.

Symptoms: Tightness in the chest, cold sweat, breathing issues, irregular heartbeat, and discomfort in the arms, neck and jaw.

What are the symptoms of COVID-linked brain ailment?

COVID can affect the brain in many ways. Its receptor cells are present in the cerebral cortex and brainstem, which facilitates the entrance of the virus. Clots formed in the COVID can narrow down the arteries leading to the brain causing a stroke.

Symptoms: seizures, loss of smell and taste, headaches, lack of concentration, behaviour change, and loss of consciousness.

Can COVID cause gut-related issues?

Since the outbreak of Omicron, several patients have complained of digestive disorders. "We know that this virus travels to different parts of the body. It's possible that Omicron or another variant is attacking the gut. And this would not be showing in the nose - so you could have a gut infection but not show up as positive," Tim Spector, ZOE Covid Symptom Study's Professor, had told The Sun.

Symptoms: Nausea, Diarrhoea, Vomiting, Abdominal pain, Heartburn, Bloating.