COVID can cause stroke among children too: Symptoms to watch for
The symptoms of stroke among children are not similar to what we see among adults. Know more
COVID is known to cause severe heart issues among adults, but a recent study has revealed that it also increases the risk of stroke among children. The theory was established after reviewing the medical charts of 16 hospital patients, who suffered ischemic strokes between March 2020 and June 2021, i.e. soon after a sudden surge in COVID cases among children in the US between February and May 2021.