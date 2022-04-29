Covid cases, hospitalisations rising, could be start of 5th wave: South Africa

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
South Africa may be entering a fifth wave of coronavirus infections with a sustained increase in case numbers and a rise in test positivity numbers
South Africa might soon witness the fifth wave of the Covid pandemic earlier than expected, the country's health minister Joe Phaahla said.
The country has begun to witness a sustained rise in infections over the past 14 days. However, the hospitalisation rate and Intensive Care Units (ICU) admissions remain low.
"What remains stable ... is hospital admissions including ICUs (intensive care units), not a very dramatic change," the health minister said. "There was also a rise in deaths, not very dramatic from a low base," he added.
The Health Minister also said that the country has not found any new variants of Covid, other than changes to the dominant one circulating, Omicron.
South Africa has recorded the most Covid-19 infections and deaths in Africa to date, with more than 3.7 million confirmed cases and over 100,000 deaths during the pandemic.