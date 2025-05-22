Mint Primer: Covid cases are rising again. Should we be worried?
SummaryWhat’s causing the rise in covid cases? Should we be alarmed, and what can we do about it?
Singapore, Hong Kong, China and some South-East Asian countries have reported a modest spike in covid cases again, as have parts of India. What’s causing the rise? Should we be alarmed, and what can we do about it? Mint explains.
