China is experiencing a sudden surge in coronavirus cases, just a couple of weeks after after the Xi-Jinping government eased the stringent Zero Covid Policy. Projections have suggested the world's second largest economy could now face an explosion of cases and more than a million deaths next year after the abrupt change in course. As reported by The Hong Kong Post, it is certain that the Chinese government was 'under-prepared' as it decided to end its zero-COVID policy abruptly after people held protests across the country.

